Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 13.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 45.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 76,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 124,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 182,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

