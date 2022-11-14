Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $29,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 431 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SEA by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,466,474 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,064 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. China Renaissance dropped their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

SE opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.88. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $355.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

