Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $75.12 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

