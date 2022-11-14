Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $35,000 in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $513.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $39.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,478 shares of company stock worth $2,434,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLG. Cowen increased their price target on Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

