Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

