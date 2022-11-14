Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 398.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 3.4 %

AY opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,047.00%.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Stories

