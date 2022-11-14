Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.
Snap Stock Performance
Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.
Insider Activity at Snap
In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,131 shares of company stock worth $10,960,584.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
