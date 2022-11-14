Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,131 shares of company stock worth $10,960,584.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.