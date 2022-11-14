Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Price Performance

TOUR stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.51. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 87.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

Tuniu Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu Co. ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Tuniu worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.