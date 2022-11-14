U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $73.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

U.S. Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,763.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

