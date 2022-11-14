Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Boosted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,950,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,024 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $60,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $29.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $46.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

