UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €27.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($29.50) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.50) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.50) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($27.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 2.8 %

DTE opened at €18.86 ($18.86) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($18.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of €18.57 and a 200-day moving average of €18.57.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.