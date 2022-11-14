United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $52.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen dropped their target price on United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna downgraded United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,697,000 after acquiring an additional 419,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.35. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

