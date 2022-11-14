Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vacasa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.87. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Insider Transactions at Vacasa

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vacasa by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.