Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of VCYT opened at $29.94 on Friday. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Veracyte by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,933 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

