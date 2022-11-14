Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Financial Contrast

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Battalion Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $810,000.00 13.79 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.78 -$28.32 million ($2.53) -5.35

Analyst Recommendations

Victory Oilfield Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Battalion Oil.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Victory Oilfield Tech and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00

Battalion Oil has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.79%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech -0.08% N/A -0.12% Battalion Oil -11.68% 70.97% 2.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. is a subsidiary of Armacor Victory Ventures, LLC.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

