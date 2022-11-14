VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on VIQ Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
VIQ Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VQS opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.72.
VIQ Solutions Company Profile
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
