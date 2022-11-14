VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on VIQ Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VQS opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in VIQ Solutions by 729.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,468,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,291,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

