Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viracta Therapeutics

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,649.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,224 shares of company stock worth $77,125. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viracta Therapeutics

About Viracta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.