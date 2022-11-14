Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Transactions at Viracta Therapeutics
In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,649.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,224 shares of company stock worth $77,125. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Viracta Therapeutics
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.
