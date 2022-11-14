Virgin Orbit (VORB) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 16 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Virgin Orbit to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -5.61 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 16.34

Virgin Orbit’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s peers have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Orbit and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 491 568 19 2.46

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 409.55%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 14.87%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -114.15% -61.73% Virgin Orbit Competitors -280.20% -5.67% -4.82%

Summary

Virgin Orbit peers beat Virgin Orbit on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

