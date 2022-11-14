Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Financial Survey

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) and Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veolia Environnement and Vivakor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veolia Environnement 1 1 3 0 2.40 Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.13%. Given Veolia Environnement’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veolia Environnement is more favorable than Vivakor.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veolia Environnement $33.73 billion 0.51 $478.33 million N/A N/A Vivakor $1.09 million 20.05 -$5.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Veolia Environnement and Vivakor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Vivakor.

Profitability

This table compares Veolia Environnement and Vivakor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A Vivakor N/A -40.07% -24.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Vivakor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veolia Environnement beats Vivakor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement S.A. designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure. It also provides waste collection, waste material recovery, waste-to-energy, organic waste material recovery, hazardous waste treatment, dismantling and remediation, urban cleaning, and industrial maintenance and cleaning services. In addition, the company engages in the operation and maintenance of heating and cooling networks; development of energy services to reduce the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of buildings; optimization of industrial utilities; and energy use related to processes and industrial buildings, as well as produces electricity from biomass. It offers drinking water to 95 million people. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is based in Aubervilliers, France.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company also owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. In addition, it owns a crude oil storage tank with capacity of 120,000 barrels located near Colorado City, Texas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

