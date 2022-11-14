Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $50.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

