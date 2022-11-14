Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $330.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.56. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

