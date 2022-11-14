Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 294.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 3.6 %

CTVA opened at $64.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

