Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,207,000 after buying an additional 181,216 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $73,233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,954,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,422,903.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,048,496 shares of company stock valued at $199,409,771 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $40.63.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

