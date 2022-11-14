Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Barclays dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $133.96 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

