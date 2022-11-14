Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.45.

NYSE:URI opened at $349.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $389.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

