WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $93.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.77. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

