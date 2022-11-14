Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.64.
Shares of WERN stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04.
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
