Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Weyerhaeuser worth $107,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 128.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 433,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 243,547 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $411,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 105,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

