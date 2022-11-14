Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $174.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Whirlpool Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $245.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

