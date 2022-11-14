WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 17,747 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 380.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after buying an additional 635,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of LYV opened at $76.70 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

