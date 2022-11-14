WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 5,494 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after acquiring an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $124.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.68. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

