WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,933 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $43,141.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 3.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Cowen dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $80.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $197.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

