WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 899 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,170.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 35,322 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $314.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.46 and its 200 day moving average is $269.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

