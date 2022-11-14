WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,536 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.