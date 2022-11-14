WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 859.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,441,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,390,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after buying an additional 1,287,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,412,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,583,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.77 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

