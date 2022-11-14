WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 94.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $283,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.4 %

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Shares of OGN opened at $25.31 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

