WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $169.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.