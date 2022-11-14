WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of CorVel worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $151.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.02. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average is $151.96.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 448,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,765,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $989,645. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

