WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 173.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $852,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $145.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

