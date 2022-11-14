WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.78 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 200,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,678 shares of company stock worth $4,156,223. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.87.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $288.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

