WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.87 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Macy’s Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. Citigroup cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of M opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

