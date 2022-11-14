WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.95 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,055,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $129.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

