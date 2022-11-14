WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.01 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $247.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 796.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.15.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

