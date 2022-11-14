WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.08 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Vontier worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vontier by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vontier by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $20.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

