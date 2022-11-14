WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 313.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $55.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

