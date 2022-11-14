WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 12,791 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

