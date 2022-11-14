WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 8.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $132.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $132.17. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.