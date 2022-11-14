WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 8.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
3M Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of 3M stock opened at $132.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $132.17. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
