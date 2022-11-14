WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Main Street Capital worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $4,114,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

MAIN stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.