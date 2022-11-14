WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,036 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $48,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.68 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

