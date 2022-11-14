WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 853 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Zeno Research LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $660.60 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $582.79 and a 200 day moving average of $638.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $745.47.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,517 shares of company stock worth $1,046,846 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

